Volunteers will be hanging ribbons around Salinas in support of police dept.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Yard Peepz, a Salinas business, is looking for volunteers to help hang ribbons around the city to show support for the Salinas Police Department.

The group plans to meet at the Salinas Police Department around 6 p.m. and will be out hanging ribbons for about an hour Friday night.

These ribbons will be hung up after the tragic loss of Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. just a week ago on Feb. 25, who was murdered in the line of duty.

