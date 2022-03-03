$18 million funding approved to replace fire station lost in the Dolan Fire

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Nacimiento Fire Station that was lost in the Dolan Fire will soon be reconstructed as $18 million in federal funds have been approved to start that project.

According to Congressman Jimmy Panetta's office, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced they would provide that funding, which would replace the fire station, barracks, engine garage and pumphouse.

"The loss of the Nacimiento Fire Station during the Dolan fire was devastating for our firefighters and community," said Congressman Panetta. "Maintaining a functional fire station in such a remote location prone to wildfires is crucial to protecting the Los Padres National Forest and surrounding areas."

The Dolan Fire was one of multiple wildfires that sparked in 2020. It burned 124,924 acres according to Cal Fire. It was deemed fully contained by December 31, 2020.

A man accused of starting the Dolan Fire is still awaiting a trial date but could face a court trial within the next year.

These funds were provided as Supplemental Disaster Funding and is a share of the $1.36 billion supplemental funds provided to the Forest Service.