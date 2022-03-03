14-year-old arrested for a shooting in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION) A 14-year-old was arrested on Thursday in Morgan Hill for shooting a gun during an argument back in January.

Morgan Hill Police said the shooting happened at West Main Avenue and Crest Avenue on January 16th. According to police, the suspect who fired the gun didn't strike the victim, but he did hit a nearby business and a parked car. Police added, the suspect fled the scene and officers were unable to locate him.

On Thursday, officers said they saw the suspect riding his bike on Dewitt Avenue near East Edmundson Avenue. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges after police served a search warrant and found firearms ammunition and metal knuckles in his home.

Police added this is the second youth arrested for shooting a firearm in the last 16 days.