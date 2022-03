SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) St. Mary of the Nativity Catholic Church was filled with people of all ages.





People wait for their turn to receive ashes at St. Mary of the Nativity Catholic Church

The father stressed the importance of fasting for Christ and not for a person's diet goals.

People filed in for the hour-long mass.

Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent, lasting 40 days, leading up to Easter Sunday.