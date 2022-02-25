Longtime Breakers F.C. coach passes away

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Longtime Santa Cruz Breakers Academy Coach, Raul Olvera, has passed away.

Staff at Breakers F.C. announced Olvera's passing via social media on Friday morning.

"Raul contributed tremendously to the development of youth players for more than a decade," they said, "touching the lives of hundreds of players and representing the club's values with honor and integrity."

Olvera is regarded as a talented player in the Bay Area who Breakers F.C. described as an outstanding coach who "always had a smile on his face."

Services for Raul will be held on Tuesday March 1st at 4 PM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 515 Frederick Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.