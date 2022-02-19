Cal Fire CZU: Forward progress on fire near Zayante has been stopped
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Firefighters with Cal Fire CZU are reporting the forward progress of a fire near Zayante in the Santa Cruz Mountains has been stopped.
A spokesperson said the fire grew to "50x50" and moved at a slow rate. It sparked around 1:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon.
Crews will remain on scene for another two hours to make sure the fire doesn't re-ignite.
There's no word at this time about how the fire started. ALERT Wildfire Cameras picked up smoke from the scene.
CAL FIRE CZU is on scene of a fire near Zayante in @sccounty. The fire is 50x50, with a slow rate-of-spread. #CaWx #California pic.twitter.com/NSPsrwtr64— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) February 19, 2022
