Mobile COVID-19 testing to launch in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- COVID-19 testing is going mobile in San Benito County beginning February 23.

The testing bus, operated by OptumServe, will offer appointment-based and drop-in testing until May 2022 or until further notice.

San Benito County said the mobile site will be placed at Brigantino Park in Hollister from Wednesday through Sunday. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with closures from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“This mobile testing site is in an area of the county where there are no testing services currently available," said George Gellert, M.D., San Benito County Health Officer. “By increasing testing capacity and capabilities in this area of our county we will be reaching some of our most at-risk community members.”

People who are interested in getting tested can click here or call 1-888-634-1123.

Those who live in Hollister can also register for testing at the OptumServe Testing site on 930 Sunset Street.