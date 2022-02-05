Police: Three people hit by car in North Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are investigating after they said three people were hit by a car in North Salinas just before dark on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a crosswalk on North Main and Lamar Streets.

When KION reporters got to the scene they noticed three people were on the ground, one was a child who was sitting up and crying.

The extent of the injuries of the people who were hurt is not known at this time.

Police said the driver who allegedly hit the three people stopped at the scene and is being questioned by police.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to step forward.