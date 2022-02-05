Amberley Synder, a paralyzed horse rider, comes to Salinas to inspire others

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Amberley Synder's life is a biopic on Netflix. It's a story that's inspirational, filled with hope and perseverance.

"Everyone has something and whatever that something is for you, it's going to feel like it's the hardest thing you've ever faced. Because it is," said Snyder.

For Snyder, life is all about her love of horses and rodeos. She believes she was destined to ride. She was already winning titles when in 2010, after graduating high school, she suffered a tragic accident. While heading to a rodeo in Denver, she lost control of the wheel and rolled over. The accident took away her ability to walk.

In the Netflix movie, there is one line that transforms her outlook: "that wheel can be your wings or it an be your anchor."

"I had to figure out what I was going to do with my life in a chair and that included with my horses so it took me four months to get on for the first time and it took me 18 months to get into competing," said Synder.

She credits the support of her family and her faith for getting through every day and staying on track, accomplishing her dreams of becoming a world-renowned rider.

Synder will be in Salinas on Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at Compass Church.