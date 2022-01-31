Watsonville man charged with child molestation in court Tuesday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif.- A man who was arrested and charged with 12 cases of child molestation is set to appear in Santa Cruz County Superior Court Tuesday morning.

Carlos Gomez Velasco, 39, was arrested and charged on Wednesday for multiple sex offenses involving minors, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

Velasco is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. and faces charges on two assaults with intent to rape, four counts of sexual battery, three counts of communication with a minor, two counts of oral copulation of a minor and one count of contributing to delinquency of a minor.

The charges are listed from December 2020 to April 2021.

Velasco is currently out on bond until his next scheduled court appearance.

Detectives believe there are additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Zach West at 831-454-7645.