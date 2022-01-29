After 22 seasons, Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL

BOSTON (CBS/KION-TV) — Multiple reports are suggesting that former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Tom Brady, will formally announce his retirement from the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington put an end to the speculation by announcing that Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @AdamSchefter and me. More coming on https://t.co/b1HxijCoJE. pic.twitter.com/lgwoH4dATL — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 29, 2022

Brady is set to retire as the NFL’s all-time leader in Super Bowl wins, passing touchdowns, passing yards, and completions. His 278 combined postseason and regular season victories are the most of all time.

Let's also not forget Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, and three-time NFL MVP.

In the playoffs, Brady went 14-4 with the Patriots and Bucs, winning three more Super Bowls and reaching a fourth, throwing 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in those 18 games.

It's a career that will likely land him in the NFL Football Hall of Fame.