Man arrested on drug charges in Sand City found with stolen credit, ID cards

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Sand City Police arrested a man on drug and theft charges after he was found with stolen charge cards other types of ID cards.

Sand City Police said they were responding to reports of a man in a car, possibly overdosing.

When they arrived, the man was sweating profusely but refused treatment.

The man allowed police to search his car after they noticed a "baggie containing a clear crystalline substance" in plain view as well as a half empty beer can in the center console.

After searching, police ended up finding multiple credit cards, gift cards, two state driver's licenses and two social security cards. Police said they were all in other people's names.

Sand City Police said the man was cited and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.