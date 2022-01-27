Brave Watsonville mother fights off burglar

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man accused of breaking into a family home got caught off-guard by a tough mom who stopped the crime in progress.

Watsonville Police said the mother was about to enter her home on Holly Drive with her teenage children when they noticed the window of the home was tampered with.

It was at that moment police said the burglary suspect pushed the door shut from inside the home.

A struggled ensued that had both the mother and suspect out on the front porch of the home.

As this was happening, police said the suspect attempted to pull a knife and threatened to stab the victims.

But mom fought back, yanking the knife out of the suspect's hand and pinned him down with the help of her kids and a good samaritan until police arrived.

The mother received a large cut on her hand while the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Salvador Leonor, was booked on burglary and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Police said the suspect was in possession of a controlled substance as well and was actively on parole on prior burglary charges at the time of this incident.