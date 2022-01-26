Scotts Valley Shelter In Place Lifted

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) -- A Shelter In Place order has been lifted after police activity early Wednesday in Scotts Valley.

Scotts Valley Police had earlier said they were searching for two people of interest.

Police later notified residents around 4:00 a.m. saying, " The previous Shelter In Place at Bethany Dr., Vine Hill School Rd., Tabor Dr. has been lifted. Residents are now able to freely come and go."

In a Facebook post, Scotts Valley Police Department announced road closures were in effect while they searched the area.

this is a developing story, check back for updates.