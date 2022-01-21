Castroville shooting on Wood Street leaves one person injured
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man shot in Castroville is expected to survive as Monterey County Sheriff deputies continue investigating an early morning shooting.
Investigators said the shooting happened on Wood Street near Merritt Street Thursday night.
Deputies are determining whether or not the shooting was gang related as they continued gathering evidence at the scene early Friday morning.
No other identifying information was provided regarding the victim.
