Castroville shooting on Wood Street leaves one person injured

Monterey County Sherffi's Office investigating a shooting on Wood Street near California Street, Friday 01/21/22
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man shot in Castroville is expected to survive as Monterey County Sheriff deputies continue investigating an early morning shooting.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Wood Street near Merritt Street Thursday night.

Evidence placards at the scene of a shooting on Wood Street in Castroville (KION-TV/Calista Silva)

Deputies are determining whether or not the shooting was gang related as they continued gathering evidence at the scene early Friday morning.

No other identifying information was provided regarding the victim.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

