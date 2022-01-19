Salinas man barricades himself in home when served a search warrant for violent crimes

SALINAS Calif. (KION) Several adults and young children were forced from their home on Wednesday in Salinas when SWAT and Violence Suppression Task Force teams attempted to enter the house of a suspect wanted for violent crimes, according to Salinas Police.

Salinas Police say the suspect was served a search warrant at a home on Polk Street. The suspect attempted to get away through the back door but realized he was surrounded by police and barricaded himself inside.

According to police, the suspect didn't initially cooperate with the multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene and motioned as if he had a firearm. Families in surrounding homes were asked to leave.

Police said they were able to get the suspect to surrender and he was arrested on multiple charges. Police added they found methamphetamine, 9mm ammunition, and a replica firearm.