By
Published 3:55 PM

Salinas Fire crews respond to fire at Atlantic Street apartment complex

KION/Calista Silva

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple fire engines out of the Salinas Fire Department responded to reports of flames and smoke coming from an apartment complex on Atlantic Street.

Crews at the scene said the fire started in a car at the apartment complex. The building appeared to sustain some damage as black burn marks were seen along the building.

Our KION photojournalist on scene reported seeing 3 or 4 engines still working as of 3:45 p.m.

The fire broke out while schools were letting students out of classes for the day.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

