Hartnell students must provide proof of vaccination, request for exemption by January 17

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- New and returning students to Hartnell College now have additional time to submit proof of vaccination to attend the college in the Spring.

Hartnell College said the deadline to submit the proper documentation, or provide a request for exemption is 5 p.m. on January 17.

Hartnell is extending its initial deadline day which was set for January 13.

Any student who has not submitted a proof of at least one dose of the vaccine by January 17 will be dropped from all spring classes, according to Hartnell.

Students will not need to provide proof of a second dose of the vaccine if they received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose for full vaccination consideration.

Hartnell Community College's board members decided in September 2021 to implement the mandate citing concerns over the pandemic.

Students who make an exemption request may also have those requests denied by the college, meaning they will then be required to provide proof of vaccination.

Those students whose exemptions are approved, however, must undergo weekly testing for COVID-19 to show they're free of the virus.

Testing is available each day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Hartnell Main Campus parking lot off of Alisal Street.

For more information and to upload your proof of vaccination, click here