“Higher than normal” teacher absences reported at some Central Coast schools

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple school districts in Monterey County are reporting "higher than normal" teacher absences as students return to school.

Alisal Union School District reported a large number of absences the day after students returned to class on Jan. 10.

The district said 41 regular teachers called out due to personal illness.

Despite this, the district said every class has a teacher providing instruction, with protocols in place to call in a substitute teacher or calling "instructional coaches, intervention teachers, teachers on special assignment, other school staff" to fill in.

Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is also reporting "higher than normal" teacher absences, although an approximate number was not available at the time.

Governor Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, announced he signed an executive order that would allow more flexibility around school staffing amid a shortage of workers.

The order would expire at the end of March and would allow some flexibility around retired educators.