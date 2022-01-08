Dole issues voluntary recall on certain packaged salads

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Dole Fresh Vegetables, Incorporated is voluntary recalling certain packaged salads containing iceberg lettuce due to potential listeria contamination.

Dole says some of these products came from its facility in Soledad as well as a Springfield, Ohio facility.

Products subject to the recall from Soledad include those beginning with the letter "B" and with a "Best if Used By" date between December 23, 2021 to January 8, 2022.

Product codes are located in the upper right-hand corner of the packaging as shown below.

According to Dole, recalled salad items from the Soledad facility were distributed in the states of AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MD, ND, NE, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recalled salad items from the Springfield facility were distributed in the states of AL, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, VA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

As for how this happened, the FDA said the recall is being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products were found to be contaminated with Listeria. This was found after a test of these products by Dole.

According to the FDA, no other Dole products, including fresh fruit and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume.

So far no illnesses have been reported. For a full list of products being recalled, including their serial numbers, click here

About Listeria: Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.