Gang members arrested after firing guns into the air on New Year’s Eve

SALINAS Calif. (KION) Two gang members in Salinas who fired guns into the air on New Year's Eve are now in jail following an investigation by the Violence Suppression Task Force, according to Salinas Police.

Police said, they searched the homes and vehicles of the two suspected minors with K9 Oakley on Bermuda Way on Wednesday.

According to authorities the K9 was able to locate personally manufactured firearms in one of the vehicles and a Glock with scratched off serial numbers in one of the bedrooms.

Salinas Police said both minors were arrested following the search.