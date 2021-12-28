Santa Cruz County declares a winter storm emergency from Dec. 13 rainstorm

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors declared a winter storm emergency after the $3.1 million in damages from Dec. 13 Atmospheric River Storm.

The Board declared a local emergency due to widespread flooding, numerous landslides, road washouts and road collapses, including the loss of part of Lodge Road in Boulder Creek. Several homes were also evacuated during the storm after a debris flow that happened downslope of the CZU Fire Burn Scar along Foreman Creek.

The County is asking for more funding under the California Disaster Assistance Act to help repair public infrastructure the storm destroyed that the County is can't fund. The County said they are still assessing damages

from the event.