Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 7:54 AM
Published 7:39 AM

Stretch of Highway 1 closed in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) For people trying to travel south or returning to the Central Coast through Highway 1 please be advised that the road is closed.

Rockfall and debris in the roadway associated with an ongoing rain event has resulted in the closure of Highway 1 from the Elephant Seal Parking Lot north of San Simeon to south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening as maintenance/engineer teams will assess the closure on Monday.

Decisions on modifying closure parameters will be determined by these field assessments.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content