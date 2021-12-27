Stretch of Highway 1 closed in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) For people trying to travel south or returning to the Central Coast through Highway 1 please be advised that the road is closed.

Rockfall and debris in the roadway associated with an ongoing rain event has resulted in the closure of Highway 1 from the Elephant Seal Parking Lot north of San Simeon to south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening as maintenance/engineer teams will assess the closure on Monday.

Decisions on modifying closure parameters will be determined by these field assessments.

