Rain on the Central Coast picks up on Christmas Day

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A bout of rain on Christmas Day has caused some problems along the Central Coast.

From Big Sur to Ben Lomond, agencies have been working around the clock to clear roads of any safety hazards caused by rainfall.

Ben Lomond resident, Becky Albrecht, shared a photo with KION of a tree that landed in her driveway this afternoon.

She said it's a significantly large tree, possibly at about 100 feet in height. Late Saturday, Albrecht said only a portion of it was still in her driveway with the rest to be removed later.

Meanwhile in Big Sur, reports rocks dropping onto Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast has kept fire crews busy.

Big Sur Fire reports multiple cars actually became disabled after striking one of these rocks as they sat on the highway.

Otherwise, Big Sur Fire said the highway is "holding up well, thanks to Caltrans' extra efforts" in recent weeks.

Multiple road closures are still in place, including one at East Zayante Road near Lower Ellen Road.

Photo courtesy of Alekz Londos

It's in that location a mudslide occurred, completely blocking the road.

KION has also learned about closures at Tassajara Road near the Los Padres National Forest and Old Stage Road between Esperanza and Spence Roads.

For more information on these closures visit the Santa Cruz County or Monterey County roads pages.