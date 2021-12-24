Fighting fires for the holiday with Salinas Fire

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- This holiday season, like others before, is no different for Salinas Firefighters working through Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Shifts also tend to be longer for crews like the men and women at the Salinas Fire Department.

"We work two 24-hour shifts so about 48 hours," said Captain Joshua Marmolejo

Some calls are easier than others. For example, on Friday morning Salinas crews responded to reports of a car on fire along East Alisal Street.

Crews on scene said no one was injured in the incident.

Captain Marmolejo has been with the department for ten years and said each call will vary with no rhyme or reason.

"Last shift we've had medical aids. We ran to a structure fire last night and we've had vehicle accidents," said Marmolejo. "You end up working a holiday and it's kind of a bummer, but at the same time you're here working for the city that you signed up for and the people you vowed to protect."

There are some more "chipper" sides to a firefighter's job, however. Between the calls crews took the opportunity to spread some holiday cheer alongside a pair of Santas at the new SHARE navigation center in Salinas.

It was there they were able to drop off gifts for the homeless.

It's events like that Captain Marmolejo said is a crucial part of their jobs as firefighters.

"We all signed up to help people. I think that's the common theme we all have in fire departments across the country. Giving back to the community is our job. As is providing for our community and being there when they need us."