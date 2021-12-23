Morgan Hill man arrested in connection to Executive Inn homicide investigation

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Morgan Hill Police have arrested a 42-year-old man they believe killed a woman at the Executive Inn.

Police said they were responding to reports of a fight at the Executive Inn on Condit Road around 4:40 p.m. December 22, 2021.

When officers arrived they found a woman in a room on the lower level of the motel who wasn't conscious and didn't have a pulse.

She was transported to Regional Medical Center in San Jose where she died.

Police said the suspect was found at the scene and arrested without incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone that may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Corporal Mindy Zen at (669) 253-4917 or email at Mindy.Zen@Morganhill.ca.gov.



Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1-800-222-TIPS.