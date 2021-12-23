First six omicron variant cases reported in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey County Health has confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant in the county with its first six cases being reported.

The county said the specimens were collected from Mid-December and indicates the variant has been present in the county for at least a week.

No information on the individual's health status, age or gender is being provided by county health. We have reached out to the county to find out if any individuals were unvaccinated regardless as well as whether the individuals have been hospitalized.

Monterey County Health said the cases were identified with the help of the public health lab using a genomic sequencing process of surveillance specimens submitted by the local medical community.

While Delta is currently the predominant variant, preliminary information about Omicron indicates it spreads more quickly than other variants. More data is needed to know if Omicron causes more or less severe disease than other variants" said Monterey County Health. "However, evidence is growing that a booster of COVID-19 vaccine may be needed after the primary series is completed to effectively prevent infection with the Omicron variant."

The county offers community-based vaccination clinics in the fight against COVID-19 through their website or you can call 2-1-1.

If you're in need of testing you can also click here for more information.