Oakland Police arrest two suspect involved in shooting killing security guard Kevin Nishita

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV/KPIX) Oakland Police arrested two suspects involved in the shooting that killed Oakland TV News security guard Kevin Nishita. A third suspect was also identified.

READ MORE: Security guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery of San Francisco news crew

Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne L. Armstrong said the two suspects were already in custody on unrelated charged when investigators linked them to Nishita's death. One the suspects was the owner of Acura TL sedan believed to be the getaway vehicle seen racing from the scene, according to KPIX.

“These individuals were wanted for other things and arrested for those other things, but a homicide arrest is pending,” the chief said.

The suspects names were not released since the investigation is ongoing. Police are still looking for the third suspect.

“We continue to work on the case and work with the district attorney’s office on charging,” Armstrong said. “We feel strongly that we have identified a third suspect as well that we are seeking right now with the help of our law enforcement partners. We are closing in on this investigation.”

Kevin Nishita was working security for KRON4 news crew covering a story in downtown Oakland when someone attempted to rob the crew and Nishita was shot, according to Oakland Police.