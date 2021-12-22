SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year-old reported missing out of Santa Cruz County.

The photo provided is of Roobens Schilling, a teen who left his home in the downtown area of Soquel yesterday and has not been seen since.

Investigators said Schilling was last seen wearing red and white pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 831 471 1121