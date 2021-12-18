19-year-old arrested on DUI charge in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police have arrested a 19-year-old on a DUI charge following a traffic stop on Friday night.

Police said the individual was driving erratically and after pulling him over noticed multiple beer bottles and cans in the back seat of the vehicle.

Salinas Police said the driver failed a sobriety test and was place under arrest.

Officers are reminding the public to not drink and drive during the holiday season.

The National Road Safety Foundation says In December of 2020, 3,130 people died in crashes, up almost 8% from December, 2019. Among those, alcohol-related crash fatalities went up by 9 percent.