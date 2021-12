BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) - A portion of Highway 1 in Monterey County is closed because of a rock slide.

Cal Trans District 5 tweeted that the closure is near Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park near the Anderson Canyon Bridge, which is just south of McWay Falls.

CalTrans says they will assess the damage and begin cleanup when it's brighter outside.

https://twitter.com/caltransd5/status/1471489914193645570?s=21

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.