Published 4:19 PM

Celebrities for 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am announced

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Celebrity competitors at the 2022 edition of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am are slowly being unveiled via social media.

The latest addition, as of December 11th, is Larry The Cable Guy, who is making his return to Pebble next year.

49ers legend, Steve Young, will also compete, along with Larry Fitzgerald of Arizona Cardinals fame and actors Don Cheadle and Chris O'Donnell.

Others taking the green at Pebble Beach include Kira K. Dixon, Thomas Keller, Huey Lewis and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Professionals competing at the upcoming tournament have yet to be announced.

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is scheduled to run from January 31, 2022 until February 6, 2022

