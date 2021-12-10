Salinas Fire Department responds to large structure fire

SALINAS Calif. (KION) The Salinas Fire Department said they were on their way to a vehicular accident when they spotted a burning structure on 91 Spicer Street, Friday night. Crews then turned around and responded to the scene, according to the Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Doug Dirksen told KION a high pile of cardboard used for making boxes caught on fire in the structure. He said employees then helped crews remove some of the burning cardboard.

Dirksen added the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no injuries occurred.