Salinas city council approves license plate reader cameras

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) New cameras in Salinas designed to help fight crime will soon be up and running, after

Salinas City Council approved the use of license plate readers.



Much like the shot spotter technology, the Automated License Plate Reader Cameras give Salinas Police an additional ways track and capture criminals.



ALPR are considered helpful when a crime takes place. Police say cameras only act as a recording devices.



“I’m a huge believer in technology so I am going to use technology to augment the safety of the city and these camera’s allow me to do just that," said Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice.



Those who aren’t so convinced about the program worry about privacy. Yet supporters say the cameras only focus on the license plate.

“These are not live cameras, they do not have any facial recognition software or anything like that. The only thing I am able to see is vehicle,” said Filice.



While the approval of these ALPR cameras was passed, it was not a unanimous vote. One “no” vote came from Council Member Anthony Rocha out of concerns over privacy protocols.



"I wasn’t necessarily against the technology, I just wish we would have taken more time to clarify the privacy policy and make it council adopted policy and then also focus on establishing a routine scheduling for auditing to insure that privacy is not just being given out,” said Councilmember Anthony Rocha, who represents District 6.



Roche mentions the state auditor did a report on ALPRs, which found that often times local police departments don’t do frequent and scheduled audits to check only plates are being captured.



"The intent is good, of the technology” (FLASH) “ I wanted to take a little bit of a pause and see what the state ends up doing and beef up our internal privacy policy before moving in that direction.”



While Rocha isn't quite comfortable because there's been no commitment on auditing - he's reminded that the cameras are located in open areas.



"It doesn’t effect people’s civil liberties because we’re not interring in people’s private lives. These are public places,” said Filice.



About 20 ALPR cameras will be strategically placed around the city, particularly in high crime areas, along with the city’s entry and exit points.



The camera approval is a 24-month Services Agreement for the lease from Flock Group, incorporated at an estimated 60-thousand dollars.