Backyard chickens in Salinas allowed

SALIANS, Calif. (KION) In the City of Salinas get ready to hear some clucking. City Council approved an ordinance that allows for people to own chickens in their backyards.



There are several restriction for people who want to keep some hens at home.



It's taken Salinas years, to legally allow people to have chickens on their property within the city limits.



“It seems ludicrous that a city, whose fortunes are tied to agriculture actively disallows people from keeping chickens in their yards, said Salinas resident Mary Duan, who is well known around Salinas.



Other cities throughout Monterey County, like Marina, Seaside, Monterey, and Pacific Grove, already let property owners have chickens. So why the delay in Salinas.



“We have a history of illegal cockfighting, said councilmember Steve McShane. “We have a history of large numbers of chickens grown in certain yards. We have overcome that, we have grown up as a city, we’re more modern.”



After Tuesday, City Council meeting people can own up to 4 hens yet no roosters.



"This is a step in the right direction as far as giving permission to residents to have chickens legally," said Salinas homeowner Leticia Hernandez.



During the initial days of the pandemic people showed interest in growing their own vegetables and having a coop at home.

“Their good pets, they’re a good way to get children interested in their food, with the eggs. They are not difficult to keep. And they are fun to have around, said Duan.



Keeping the number of chickens small, aims to help with odor, rodent, and noise issues. There are also property size requirements, which for some who wish to raise chickens, say isn’t enough.



“They do put a lot of size requirements of 5,500 square feet and I fall just right below that. So still chickens would not be accessible to me personally, said Hernandez.



Chicken coops also need to be set back at least 10 feet from all property lines to avoid disturbing neighbors.



“We’re at a point now where growing and raising our own food is a real positive thing,” said McShane.



While Chickens may be kept at home they cannot be slaughtered there and the eggs from the chickens cannot be sold, however it doesn’t mean you can’t share those eggs with others.



If you're looking to add a few chickens, families must obtain an annual permit and license. The proposed permit fee is $150