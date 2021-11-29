Caltrans: Highway 129 at Harvest Drive closed due to traffic incident

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Caltrans has announced a closure of Highway 129 at Harvest Drive due to a three-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

Caltrans said in a tweet that the crash happened east of Watsonville.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed a coroner has been called out to the scene of the crash, but could not confirm any deaths related to the incident.

Caltrans said there's no estimate as to when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story