Salinas man robs several people at gunpoint and starts a car chase with police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police arrested a suspect that threatened multiple people at gunpoint throughout Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old man stole a car at a grocery store parking lot on Sanborn Road, threatening to shoot the driver, according to police. He went on to rob another victim at gun point near Inglewood and Hartford Street and decided to steal different car near N. First Street, Salinas Police said.

After an officer spotted the suspect in the white Cherokee, but police said they ended up chasing the suspect into the back of a Walmart until he crashed into a wall.







The suspect jumped out of the car and began yelling at Officers to “shoot him,” according to police. Officers tried to tase him until the suspect pulled out a gun from under his sweatshirt, before dropping it to the ground, they said.

Officers used a less lethal round and were able to arrest the suspect. The gun the suspect dropped ended up being a replica, police said.

The Salinas Fire Department was also at the scene to help.

The suspect was transported to Monterey County Jail and charged for violating parole, annoying phone calls, carjacking, robbery, and evading police, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's office.

"We are glad that this did not turn out worse and everyone ended up safe. We hope everyone has a great and safe Thanksgiving night!" Salinas PD said.