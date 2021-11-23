Gonzales Police: Several catalytic converter thefts reported throughout the city

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Gonzales Police issued a warning to people living in the city about a string of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The police said this is happening in several neighborhoods and encourages people to report suspicious activity to Gonzales PD as it happens so they can catch the thieves.

According to a social media post from the police, they said hybrid vehicles are targeted the most because the converters are less-likely to be corroded during use.

Police did offer a number of tips to prevent these thefts:

Install protective plates to make it difficult for your catalytic converter to be stolen

Park your vehicle in a locked garage and consider motion sensor security equipment, whether it's lights or a camera

Make sure your vehicle alarm is working properly

Engrave your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on your catalytic converter. This could potentially alert a scrap dealer to a possible property theft

Above all the pieces of advice listed above, make sure you contact Gonzales Police Dispatch at 831-755-5111 should you suspect a potential catalytic converter theft or any crime to be taking place.