Monterey County indoor mask requirement suspended

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey County's indoor mask requirement has been suspended immediately, according to the county.

A spokesperson tells KION the ordinance remains in effect, however the requirement to wear a mask indoors has been suspended.

The county says this has always been an option, to suspend the requirement, based on CDC numbers that tend to fluctuate.

Monterey County Health said they still recommend individuals to wear masks indoors. The state's mask requirements remain in place, which include masking on buses and within hospitals.

The county is currently showing a "substantial rate" of community COVID transmission, which would normally trigger the masking requirement.