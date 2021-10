SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The 40th annual California International Airshow Salinas returns this weekend, October 30th and 31st.

This is the first time the Salinas airshow will host the U.S. Airforce F-35A Lightning II piloted by Commander Major Kristen Wolfe.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 p.m. on the economic impact of the airshow.