Suspect arrested in connection to shooting at Gilroy City Council Member’s home

GILROY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 10/31/21 12:07 p.m. A 19-year-old Gilroy resident has been arrested in connection to the shooting that occurred at the home of Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz Saturday.

The Gilroy Police Department confirms that a SWAT team arrested the suspect on the 7100 block of Church Street at approximately 4:15 Saturday afternoon.

The young man is accused of shooting four people at a Halloween party. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other three were transported to local hospitals. Two of the transported victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for Homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gilroy Police responded to the report of a shooting on the 400 hundred block of Las Animas Avenue in Gilroy. Around 1:00 a.m Saturday prior to the officer’s arrival at least one suspect reportedly fired a gun.

Officers then determined there was a total of four shooting victims during the altercation. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims were then transported to local hospitals. Two of the victims had life threatening injuries. The location of the incident was later determined to be the residence of Gilroy City Council member Rebeca Armendariz. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Silva at 408-846-0335.