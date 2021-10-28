Witnesses sought after two killed in weekend shooting near Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV) -- An organized event near Gonzales was the site of a deadly shooting that saw four people shot, two of them killed over the weekend.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. late Saturday into early Sunday morning (October 23 and 24) down along the Salinas River.

Investigators identified the people who were killed as 24-year-old Fabian Ortega and 30-year-old Araceli Verar of Watsonville. Two male victims in their 20s were also shot, but treated and released from a local hospital.

So far, deputies have not had any witnesses step forward regarding the shooting. Through preliminary investigation they found at least 300 people attended the event, which was described as an "off-road vehicle" event that had multiple food vendors and a live band.

At this time no suspects have been arrested in relation to this investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Monterey County Sheriff's Office immediately.