Prescribed burn begins at Wilder Ranch State Park

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- State Parks is leading a controlled burn in the Wilder Ranch State Park area beginning October 27 that's expected to last until November 5, 2021.

Santa Cruz County said smoke may be visible in the area as the burn continues. It's being done to reduce the threat of wildfire in the area.

The county is advising people not to call 9-1-1 if they happen to see smoke in the area that is close to this burn site.

Prescribed fire operations will last from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day in the timeframe listed above.

About 600 acres will be burned at the park, with multiple trails closed as a result.

Trails that will be closed include Enchanted Loop, Baldwin Loop, Wilder Ridge and Zane Gray Cutoff Loop.

The county recommends those who live near the area to avoid strenuous outdoor activity and should remain indoors as much as possible.