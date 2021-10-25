Scotts Valley home damaged by tree following Central Coast storms

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Crews are working to remove a tree that landed on a home in Scotts Valley on Tabor Way. Family members tell KION part of the tree landed in their kitchen.

Authorities say the tree fell around 5 p.m. Sunday and they're now able to begin removing the tree less than 24 hours after.

No injuries have been reported although power is out in the area.

