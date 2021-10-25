Skip to Content
today at 1:10 PM
Published 12:58 PM

FBI takes lead on Chase Bank robbery investigation in Carmel-by-the-Sea

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation of San Francisco is leading the investigation into a bank robbery that happened in Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the robbery took place Monday morning at a Chase Bank in Carmel, but would not provide additional information on the incident.

The sheriff's office says the FBI is still on scene at this time.

The FBI released on a statement to KION on the incident: "The FBI is conducting a joint investigation with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office regarding a bank robbery that occurred this morning between approximately 9:20am and 9:40am in the 26000 block of Carmel Rancho Boulevard in Carmel-by-the-Sea. The FBI's Evidence Response Team is responding to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation."

No other information was provided.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the managing editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

