FBI takes lead on Chase Bank robbery investigation in Carmel-by-the-Sea

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation of San Francisco is leading the investigation into a bank robbery that happened in Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the robbery took place Monday morning at a Chase Bank in Carmel, but would not provide additional information on the incident.

The sheriff's office says the FBI is still on scene at this time.

The FBI released on a statement to KION on the incident: "The FBI is conducting a joint investigation with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office regarding a bank robbery that occurred this morning between approximately 9:20am and 9:40am in the 26000 block of Carmel Rancho Boulevard in Carmel-by-the-Sea. The FBI's Evidence Response Team is responding to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation."

No other information was provided.