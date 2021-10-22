One person dead after crash near Felton on East Zayante Road

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- One man is dead after a solo-vehicle crash on East Zayante Road near Highland Avenue and Redwood Circle.

CHP-Santa Cruz said the vehicle involved was a Toyota pickup truck and that the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

CHP officers on scene tell KION that a tree fell onto the truck resulting in the vehicle veering off the roadway before coming to rest down a hillside.

There's some damage to a power pole there, resulting in a closure that could last 8 to 10 hours, according to the CHP.

Power is also out in that area for about 104 PG&E customers according to PG&E's outage tracker page.

As a result the CHP said East Zayante Road is closed from Graham Hill Road to Redwood Circle.

People who want to get into the Highland Avenue neighborhood are being advised to do so through the north side of the closure off Mt Hermon Road.