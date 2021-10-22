Monterey Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that left man badly injured

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Monterey Police is asking for the public's help looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened on October 21 along Highway 68 and York Road.

It was along that intersection at about 8:57 p.m. when officers received reports of an injured deer in the road.

While responding, multiple people tried helping the deer, including a motorist attempting to cross Highway 68 and York on foot.

Police say this individual was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 68, he was struck by a vehicle traveling west. As a result, the victim was thrown into the eastbound lane and struck another parked car.

The victim was transported to Natividad Medical Center for treatment of significant injuries.

Investigators at the scene said the vehicle was identified as an early 2000's import sedan with possible front end damage. Officers say the initially were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police also believe some businesses in the area may have surveillance video of the car passing through the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kim Zook at 831-646-3810, or to remain anonymous, call 831-646-3840.