Free sand and sandbag in Santa Cruz

Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Central Fire District has free sand and sandbags available to the public at their main headquarters, at 930 17th Avenue, to the right of the main building.

Residents are responsible for filling their own bags and there's a limit of 5 bags per residence.

1 Comment

  1. That is almost worth the drive up to SC and grabbing 5 bags of sand for my home. But I get the feeling they would tell me to go take a hike if I show them a Seaside DL.

