Throw away onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, CDC says

USA (KION) If you bought onions that were imported from Chihuahua Mexico that were distributed by ProSource Inc., throw them away, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The CDC reported a Salmonella outbreak where 652 people from 37 states reported getting sick and 129 of them hospitalized. No deaths were reported. In an investigation, the CDC found that these people got sick after eating raw red, white, and yellow onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico distributed into the U.S, by ProSource Inc.

After interviewing sick people, 75% showed they possibly ate raw onions or dishes containing raw onions before they got sick, many of which reported eating at the same restaurant that also received produce from ProSource Inc.

The outbreak was traced to one restaurant condiment cup with cilantro and lime collected from a sick person's home that had previously contained onions and tested positive for Salmonella.

Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to the outbreak.

Common symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people will recover without treatment.

However, some people can be hospitalized if the illness becomes severe as the infection can spread from the intestine to the bloodstream to other parts of the body. Children under 5 years old, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

What you should do: