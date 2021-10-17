Monterey County works with local companies to end food insecurity

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) More than two thousand families across Monterey County received boxes of food at no cost.

Monterey County Office of Education (MCOE) and the Migrant Education Program joined forces with Amor Organics and Aggrigator Inc. from Watsonville to distribute boxes of food across Monterey County.

The food distribution effort is dedicated to Alfred Diaz-Infante, who was the CEO of CHISPA.

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia tonight at 5 p.m.